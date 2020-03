Firing Of Montgomery County's Top Two Public Defenders Drawing Outrage

WE HAVE INFORMATION ON THEBEST WAYS TO PROTECT YOURSELFAND THOSE AROUND YOU.FIRING OF THE MONTGOMERYCOUNTY TOP TWO PUBLIC DEFENDERIS DRAWING OUTRAGE, LAWYERSAND CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORMACTIVIST PROTESTED AT BOARD OFCOMMISSIONERS MEET NOTHINGNORRISTOWN TO TAKE.LAST WEEK BOARD FIRED DEANBEER, FORMER CHIEF DEFENDERAND DEPUTY ISA HUDSON.ACLU SAYS DISMISSAL CAME AFTERHE SPORTED THEIR LAWSUIT ABOUTUNFAIR BAIL HEARINGS.THEY READ A LETTER OF SUPPORTFROM PHILADELPHIA'S D.A.

LARRYKRASNER.THEY WERE REMOVED BECAUSETHEY ADVOCATED FOR MASSIVECHANGES TO THE COUNTY'S BAILREFORM SYSTEM AND NEW PUBLICDEFENDERS IN THAT OFFICE AREAFRAID TO FIGHT FOR THEIRCLIENTS AND FOR CHANGES TO THESYSTEM WITH ALL THAT THEYHAVE.I HEPP THAT THE COUNTY WILLREINSTATE THESE FIERCE