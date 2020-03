'Jeopardy!' Contestant Offers Hilarious Guess At Joel Embiid's Nickname BEGINNING THEIR NEW LIFE INCANADA GWENN BAUMGARTNER CBSNEWS, LONDON.WE KNOW SIXERS ALL-STARJOEL EMBIID HAS SEVERALNICKNAMES.BUT ONE JEOPARDY CONTESTANTBOTCHED ANSWER MAY BE HIS NEWONE.ALEX TREBEK ASKED DURING LASTNIGHT'S SHOW.JOEL EMBIID IN 2019 WON THETRADEMARK FOR THIS NICKNAME OFHIS, THAT ALSO DESCRIBES THE76ERS, STRATEGY OF IMPROVINGTHE TEAM, PAUL?WHAT IS DO A 180.NO.BARBARA OR MIKE?WHAT IS THE PROCESS.JOEL.OKAY.JELL RAN WITT.I CAN UNDERSTAND.YEAH, HE DID.I CAN UNDERSTAND WHAT HE ISTALKING ABOUT TURN THE TEAMFOR TUNES AROUND BUT WOW.THAT WAS A LICENSING SHOT.WOW.MAYBE DO A 180.YES.NEW NICKNAME.JEOPARDY CONTESTANT.YOU WERE ON JEOPARDY.I WAS, ON JEOPARDY, YES.WE NEED TO BREAK THAT VIDEOOUT.YOU CAN FINALLY FIND IT.I'M STILL BITTER I STILLDID IN THE WIN.THAT IS RIGHT.YOU TELL US ABOUT IT ALL THE