Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus

Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus

Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus

Pittsburghers are among the passenger on a California cruise ship being tested after a coronavirus death, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii linked to coronavirus death

A cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii last month had carried two passengers on a previous trip who...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NPRSeattle Times


21 people on Princess cruise ship heading toward Calif. show possible coronavirus symptoms: officials

The Princess Grand cruise ship headed from Hawaii toward San Francisco contains 21 people who are...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SBSSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shadazz17

Dress For Success Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/HS1TKPFXTe 1 hour ago

Rifleman4WVU

T RT @KDKA: #BREAKING A local family is quarantined on a cruise ship due to possible Coronavirus. https://t.co/9YZ7Fsb6Wq 2 hours ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus https://t.co/e59xflr9LO via @YouTube 3 hours ago

AmyWadas

Amy Wadas NEW: A local family is quarantined on a cruise ship due to possible Coronavirus. https://t.co/VtIo0LUtPQ 3 hours ago

iamgod21

carlos RT @NewsmanChris: BREAKING NEWS: A local family is quarantined on a cruise ship due to possible Coronavirus. https://t.co/6yYXMfUYNH 3 hours ago

NewsmanChris

Chris Hoffman BREAKING NEWS: A local family is quarantined on a cruise ship due to possible Coronavirus. https://t.co/6yYXMfUYNH 3 hours ago

KDKA

KDKA #BREAKING A local family is quarantined on a cruise ship due to possible Coronavirus. https://t.co/9YZ7Fsb6Wq 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship [Video]WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is located off the state's coast. A CDC representative was also hoisted onto the ship. Passengers..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:55Published

Wisconsin woman stuck on cruise ship kept away from San Francisco for coronavirus testing [Video]Wisconsin woman stuck on cruise ship kept away from San Francisco for coronavirus testing

A Wisconsin woman and her elderly parents are stranded on that ship off the coast of San Francisco.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.