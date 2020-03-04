Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:43s - Published Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News BTS cancelled some concerts, as well as Louis Tomlinson and Mariah Carey. Now, the Ultra Music Festival was just shut down all over fears of the Coronavirus, so the big question is will SXSW and Coachella be next?

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Sass Queen 🦋 I s2g if y’all get Coachella cancelled while Big Bang and Frank Ocean are on the lineup, I will find a way to take… https://t.co/l4YOR24FAL 6 seconds ago MystiQueSoundSolutions Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News https://t.co/YHbm8xUYcD @QueMysti 39 minutes ago ✰baby k✰ damn ultra fest just got cancelled over concerns of the virus i wonder if the same will happen with coachella 😬 1 day ago Plum RT @smsisita: this ot5 vs ot4 poster thing won't matter in the end because at this rate, coachella will probably be cancelled 🥴 did people… 2 days ago Samantha this ot5 vs ot4 poster thing won't matter in the end because at this rate, coachella will probably be cancelled 🥴 d… https://t.co/kTrQLg2PAH 2 days ago