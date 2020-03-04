Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News

Global  

BTS cancelled some concerts, as well as Louis Tomlinson and Mariah Carey.

Now, the Ultra Music Festival was just shut down all over fears of the Coronavirus, so the big question is will SXSW and Coachella be next?
