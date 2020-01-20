Global  

A Black Female-Owned Company Received Hate Speech After A Target Commercial

A black female-owned feminine hygiene company received a lot of hate online after appearing in a Target commercial.

The Honey Pot Company also received negative reviews, with people saying it was racist.

Yet CEO Beatrice Dixon said her customers turned the hateful comments from the Target ad into something positive.

Dixon said: "It was really beautiful to see so many people supporting us.” After the ad, Dixon said the company’s rating went from two stars to a 4.9 in less than a day.
