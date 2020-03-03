Global  

11-Year-Old Student Faces Felony Charges After Attacking an Officer

An 11 year old student is facing*felony charges?

After attacking an evansville police officer in school.

Police were called to fairlawn elementary around 10 this morning after that student started a fight.

Teachers had to step in to break up the fight but that's when the boy turned his anger toward teachers.

When officers arrived at the school the situation took another turn.

"the officer showed up, calmed the student down.

Thought that it was over, and then the student ended up striking the officer as well.

The officer was fine.

Nobody had to be hospitalized or anything like that."

The student is also facing a number of other misdemeanor charges in connection with the incident.

Developing tonight?



