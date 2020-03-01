The president of Warren De La Salle has been put on administrative leave amid a hazing scandal.



Tweets about this Ryan Kosalski RT @971theticketxyt: The president of Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School has been placed on administrative leave amid a hazing scand… 2 days ago Louis Ricard RT @WWJ950: The president of Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School has been placed on administrative leave amid the school's hazing sca… 2 days ago Anneliese RT @_tvmg: Warren De La Salle president placed on administrative leave amid hazing scandal https://t.co/exyJkhnEPV ... AND KNIGHT IS GONE!!! 2 days ago James David Dickson John Knight, placed on leave from Warren De La Salle, says his personnel record is clean, and that his leave is ret… https://t.co/WABWkPqCSr 2 days ago oralandar brand-wms RT @detroitnews: Warren De La Salle Collegiate is searching for a new leader after its board placed President John M. Knight on paid admini… 2 days ago Geneva Bass RT @FOX2News: JUST IN -- Warren De La Salle's president has been placed on administrative leave amid the school's hazing scandal with the f… 2 days ago The Detroit News Warren De La Salle Collegiate is searching for a new leader after its board placed President John M. Knight on paid… https://t.co/G7J3MChDiG 2 days ago 97.1 The Ticket The president of Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School has been placed on administrative leave amid a hazing sc… https://t.co/3eI9at3Jlb 2 days ago