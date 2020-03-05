Global  

Sen. Chuck Schumer Clarifies Comments After Being Accused Of Threatening Supreme Court Members

No apology, but a clarification Thursday by Sen.

Chuck Schumer after he was accused of making threats against members of the Supreme Court; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
GOP senators call for censuring Schumer over Supreme Court comments

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced a motion on the Senate floor Thursday calling for Senate Minority...
Sen. Schumer Says He Didn’t Threaten Supreme Court Justices: ‘I’m From Brooklyn. We Speak In Strong Language’

After being accused of making threats against members of the Supreme Court, Sen. Chuck Schumer...
Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments [Video]Schumer, rebuked by Roberts, regrets Supreme Court comments

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he&apos;d chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an..

Schumer's comments to justices 'new low': McCarthy [Video]Schumer's comments to justices 'new low': McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, described controversial comments made by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to two new U.S. Supreme Court Justices a 'new..

