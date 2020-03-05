Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns

AND ARTS FESTIVAL...WHICHKICKS OFF TONIGHT AT SUNSHINEGROVE.

THIS COMES AFTER THEULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL IN MIAMICANCELED OVER CORONAVIRUSCONCERNS.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5SRYAN HUGHES IS IN OKEECHOBEEWITH MORE ON WHY THE SHOW WILLSTILL GO ON.< THE MUSIC FESTIVAL BRINGS INABOUT 40,000 PEOPLE, BUT SOMEPEOPLE SAY THIS FESTIVAL SHOULDHAVE BEEN CANCELED BECAUSE OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.

THE COUNTYTELLING ME THAT WOULD ONLYLEAD TO PANIC...ANDPRECAUTIONS ARE BEING TAKEN.