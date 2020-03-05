Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns

The popular Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival is kicking off with dozens of artists entertaining large crowds over the next four days.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival brings crowds and coronavirus concerns

AND ARTS FESTIVAL...WHICHKICKS OFF TONIGHT AT SUNSHINEGROVE.

THIS COMES AFTER THEULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL IN MIAMICANCELED OVER CORONAVIRUSCONCERNS.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5SRYAN HUGHES IS IN OKEECHOBEEWITH MORE ON WHY THE SHOW WILLSTILL GO ON.< THE MUSIC FESTIVAL BRINGS INABOUT 40,000 PEOPLE, BUT SOMEPEOPLE SAY THIS FESTIVAL SHOULDHAVE BEEN CANCELED BECAUSE OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.

THE COUNTYTELLING ME THAT WOULD ONLYLEAD TO PANIC...ANDPRECAUTIONS ARE BEING TAKEN.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PassTheGoodEnt

Stewart Beck I get my.. I get my.. I get my. Yheti is my favorite spaghetti. #PassTheGood #Yheti #Okeechobee @ Okeechobee Music… https://t.co/v5R9OAPtQE 46 minutes ago

thepaintsesh

The Paint Sesh ✨Can’t express how excited we are to be leading a couple painting sesh’s at @OkeechobeeFest this Friday and Sunday!… https://t.co/RADFXRTZou 3 hours ago

Dazy_Daze

🍍Daisy Magaña ♏️ I don’t know her 💅🏻 : : : : : #OkeechobeeMusicFestival #MusicforDaze #WeDoinTheDamnThing #SorryCantTalkRightNow 😘 @… https://t.co/yLEu1imVbO 3 hours ago

billbilliamsiam

Chill Bill Day 1 #okeechobeemusicfestival @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival https://t.co/EsroHjFZ1H 4 hours ago

tcfoodbank

Treasure Coast Food Bank We are so glad to be back on HeadCount’s participation row at Okeechobee Music Festival! Stop by our booth, grab an… https://t.co/iv3TNfQNTR 5 hours ago

Grassroots_Chi

Grassroots Chicago 🎉 #FestivalSeason kicks-off TODAY! 🎉 Who's coming to @okeechobeefest for griz @bassnectar @kaskade @glassanimals… https://t.co/zFkmKVwN5T 5 hours ago

AGrantmusic

Andrew Grant - OG AG Skies the limit @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival https://t.co/SNa71VzrD4 6 hours ago

realleymichel

David Harley Michel RT @MiamiNewTimes: .@okeechobeefest kicks off today! Here are the acts you don't want to miss. #OMF2020 https://t.co/yXM9qC4J0G 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News [Video]Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News

Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:42Published

Popular music festival will go on [Video]Popular music festival will go on

The popular Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival is kicking off with dozens of artists entertaining large crowds over the next four days.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.