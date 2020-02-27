USC Ordered To Turn Over Documents In College Admissions Scandal 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published USC Ordered To Turn Over Documents In College Admissions Scandal The University of Southern California has been ordered to turn over documents that could help actress Lori Loughlin as she fights federal charges in the massive college admissions scandal.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Judge Orders USC to Come Clean on Admissions Process in Lori Loughlin Case A judge in the college admissions scandal says USC's been covering up the fact it gives preference to...

TMZ.com - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like