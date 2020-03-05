Harris County And Houston Leaders Discuss Area Coronavirus Cases 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 33:45s - Published Harris County And Houston Leaders Discuss Area Coronavirus Cases A man and a woman from northwest Harris County have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Harris County, Texas, confirms first two cases of coronavirus The first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Harris County, Texas, public health...

Reuters India - Published 6 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this DiverseElders Local government leaders along with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo in #Houston officially kicked off a campaign c… https://t.co/B8LjBT21ox 1 day ago breanna rosel RT @NickABC13: CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: This afternoon, Harris County and Houston leaders will address Coronavirus. Are there any rumors you’r… 3 days ago Nick Natario CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: This afternoon, Harris County and Houston leaders will address Coronavirus. Are there any rum… https://t.co/bld4zGuW5i 3 days ago cutmytaxes Local leaders of Harris County are proposing for a tax increase, but will they get it? Majority of the firefighters… https://t.co/XqQMJrB0Bp 3 days ago LouAnn RT @OneBreathHOU: Houston and Harris County leaders need to inspect the facilities that threaten us *much* more frequently. “What did you t… 4 days ago