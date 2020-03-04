Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang & Giuseppe Capotondi Speak On The Film, "The Burnt Orange Heresy"

The art world and the underworld collide in director Giuseppe Capotondi's elegant neo-noir thriller, "The Burnt Orange Heresy." Set in present day Italy, lovers James Figueras (Claes Bang) and Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki) travel to the estate of art collector, Cassidy, and are sent on a mission to steal a masterpiece from artist Jerome Debney.

As the couple spends time with the artist, they realize that nothing about their mission is what it seems. BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

