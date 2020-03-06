Huntsville to build Gold Star Family monument this year

Church's bank account.

This afternoon - we're learning more about plans for a gold star families monument in huntsville.

It'll be added to the huntsville madison county veterans memorial.

The city plans to break ground on it by the end of the year!

This is what it'll look like.

It'll serve as a tribute to those families who lost loved ones in the military - and will be the first of its kind in alabama.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with woman who lost her father while he was serving.

huntsville-madison co.

Veterans memorial amanda moore's father fought in beirut.

He died when she was just 3 years old... she said he never got the recognition he deserved, but she hopes the new gold star families monument will serve a thank you to those who lost their lives serving their country.

Amanda moore, gold star families daughter "the line of duty deaths weren't really addressed and handled in the manner that they're handled in for today's gold star children," amanda moore's father served in the 1982 lebanon war.

He died during a suicide bombing attack in 1983.

When he passed... amanda was just a baby... but she never stopped searching for answers of his life and history.

She told me it is still a constant battle.

Amanda moore, gold star families daughter "it's not just a one and done type scenario.

You grieve it at different stages and it never goes away," she told me she's traveled a lot and has seen numerous gold star family monuments... but none in alabama.

Now - huntsville is the first city in the state to announce plans to build one.

Moore told me it's been a long time coming - and she's thankful she'll be able to tell others and show her children.

She has this to say to her late father.

Amanda moore, gold star families daughter "i would thank him.

Amanda moore, gold star families daughter "i would thank him.

I would thank him for his willingness to go and be of service and his willingness to sacrifice his life and i would tell him i'm very proud of him and that i'm proud to be his daughter and i'm proud he left me the legacy that he did," the gold star familes monument will be built somewhere along this path and officials hope it'll serve as a place of honor and reflection... and a place to gather and remember.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.

There are 59 gold monuments in 45 states so far.

The huntsville monument is being paid for through private funding.

It will be maintained through the the huntsville- madison county veterans memorial