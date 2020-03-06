Community raises enough money to get special needs students in Jupiter new school bus 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published Community raises enough money to get special needs students in Jupiter new school bus After years of using a school bus without air conditioning or a wheelchair lift, members of the exceptional student education program at Jupiter Community High School are getting a brand new ride, thanks to donations from the community.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this