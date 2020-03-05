Global  

Sacramento County Declares Public Health Emergency

Sacramento County declared a public health emergency and local emergency Thursday afternoon in response to the novel coronavirus.
emmetoneal

Emmet O'Neal RT @FOX40: Sacramento County declared a public health emergency Thursday due to the novel coronavirus.​ https://t.co/USiqydccp2 39 minutes ago

K_Svensson

K Svensson RT @MediaNorthlands: Sacramento County Declares Public Health Emergency: #Coronavirus https://t.co/IOpwAg3Ycy 1 hour ago

FOX40

FOX40 News Sacramento County declared a public health emergency Thursday due to the novel coronavirus.​ https://t.co/USiqydccp2 1 hour ago

MarkEva13383648

Quimby’s Brother Quigly Sacramento County declares public health emergency amid coronavirus https://t.co/cZIYQNnD2i 2 hours ago

MediaNorthlands

Northlands & Southlands Media (Breaking & CA News) Sacramento County Declares Public Health Emergency: #Coronavirus https://t.co/IOpwAg3Ycy 2 hours ago

sacbee_news

The Sacramento Bee Sacramento County declares public health emergency amid coronavirus https://t.co/WQ8VKw6YCJ 2 hours ago

alsoedit4life

Also Daniel Hunt New from @sacbee_news @cathiea_sacbee: Sacramento County declares public health emergency amid coronavirus https://t.co/1o3vNBJPBd 2 hours ago

jeremy_tanner

Jeremy Tanner Sacramento County declares public health emergency #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/0Z8bwtUxKp 3 hours ago


High School Coach Arrested

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said detectives are seeking information from the public on a former Elk Grove High School coach who was recently arrested and released following accusations of..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:21Published

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

