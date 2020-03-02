Global  

Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Gov.

Polis, along with state health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
2 Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Colorado

The first case is a man in his 30s who was visiting Summit County.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 27:08Published

