Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner.

The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters.

This is after at least 35 people developed flu-like symptoms aboard the vessel.

The symptoms have been linked to two other confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The diagnostic sampling kits were flown by helicopter to the cruise ship Grand Princess.

California Governor Gavin Newsom the ship will be kept offshore until testing is complete.