Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner.

The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters.

This is after at least 35 people developed flu-like symptoms aboard the vessel.

The symptoms have been linked to two other confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The diagnostic sampling kits were flown by helicopter to the cruise ship Grand Princess.

California Governor Gavin Newsom the ship will be kept offshore until testing is complete.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cruise ship held at sea after former passenger's death

Coronavirus test kits were flown to the Grand Princess cruise ship by U.S. Coast Guard helicopters....
CBS News - Published

Virus test kits lowered to cruise ship off Calif.

Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MenendezRand

Robert Rand RT @abc7newsbayarea: #Coronavirus test kits from the Grand Princess Cruise ship off the coast of California have been delivered to a state… 3 minutes ago

IkyCat

Maria McGrath RT @tvzuke: #DEVELOPING Coronavirus test kits from the cruise ship Grand Princess arrive in Richmond for testing at the @CDPHE lab. The Cal… 3 minutes ago

StateofReform

State of Reform RT @mikergoldberg: VP Pence: Roughly 1.2 million test kits will be delivered followed by 4 million more the next week #COVID19 #coronavirus… 9 minutes ago

abc7newsbayarea

ABC7 News #Coronavirus test kits from the Grand Princess Cruise ship off the coast of California have been delivered to a sta… https://t.co/Y0CvWIGLV8 10 minutes ago

DipaceKayla

Kayla Dipace RT @CBSEveningNews: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: California health officials have banned the Grand Princess cruise ship from docking over fears th… 16 minutes ago

eebeeebee

eebeeebee⁷ RT @cbsnewspath: CORONAVIRUS- TEST KITS DELIVERED TO CRUISE SHIP-VO THU0374-A CA National Guard chopper air-dropped coronavirus test kits t… 17 minutes ago

Tyler4510

Tyler Wilson RT @abc7newsbayarea: DARING MISSION: The U.S. Dept. of Defense has released video giving an inside look at the California Air National Guar… 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship [Video]WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is located off the state's coast. A CDC representative was also hoisted onto the ship. Passengers..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:55Published

National Guard flies coronavirus testing kits to cruise ship [Video]National Guard flies coronavirus testing kits to cruise ship

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday (March 5) to an ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco after at least 35 people developed flu-like symptoms aboard the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.