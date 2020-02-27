Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

The mortgage buyer said Thursday that a 30-year fixed mortgage fell from a 3.45% average rate last week to 3.29% this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mortgage rates fall to the lowest since 2012 amid coronavirus fears

Mortgage rates fall to the lowest since 2012 amid coronavirus fears· *On Friday, the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hit 3.23%, down from 3.42% at the...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NPRThe Age


30-Year Mortgage Rate Hits 3-Year Low 3.45% Over Virus

The U.S. housing market is set for its strongest spring since before the financial crisis as...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.