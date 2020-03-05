Global  

Scottsdale crew in isolation after treating coronavirus patient

Scottsdale crew in isolation after treating coronavirus patient

Scottsdale crew in isolation after treating coronavirus patient

Three Scottsdale firefighters and a two-person ambulance crew are currently placed under isolation protocol after treating a patient that later tested positive for the coronavirus.
6 Scottsdale first responders in isolation after transporting state's 2nd coronavirus case

Within the last week, a Scottsdale Fire Department crew evaluated and transported a man who was later...
azcentral.com - Published


