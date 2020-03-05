Scottsdale crew in isolation after treating coronavirus patient 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:10s - Published Scottsdale crew in isolation after treating coronavirus patient Three Scottsdale firefighters and a two-person ambulance crew are currently placed under isolation protocol after treating a patient that later tested positive for the coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 6 Scottsdale first responders in isolation after transporting state's 2nd coronavirus case Within the last week, a Scottsdale Fire Department crew evaluated and transported a man who was later...

azcentral.com - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like