Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sydney > Australia Closes Schools Over Coronavirus

Australia Closes Schools Over Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Australia Closes Schools Over Coronavirus

Australia Closes Schools Over Coronavirus

Australia ordered its first school closure on Friday, according to Reuters.com.

This is after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak in the country.

The majority of people contracted the disease overseas before returning home.

Australia is on heightened alert as coronavirus begins to spread locally.

A 16-year boy in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, became the latest to be diagnosed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Australia Closes Schools Over Coronavirus

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|UK OUT, IRELAND OUT Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

madamyez

and the livin's easy RT @JoeSteelerFan: @JuddLegum - Italy #Coronavirus cases spike to over 880 .... - Saudi Arabia suspends aircraft arrivals - Japan closes a… 6 days ago

JoeSteelerFan

💥I’ve got soul but I’m not a soldier💥 @JuddLegum - Italy #Coronavirus cases spike to over 880 .... - Saudi Arabia suspends aircraft arrivals - Japan clo… https://t.co/rTO6UNZyN5 6 days ago

MisterE3455678

M RT @JoeSteelerFan: - Italy #Coronavirus cases spike to over 880 .... - Saudi Arabia suspends aircraft arrivals - Japan closes all schools… 6 days ago

JoeSteelerFan

💥I’ve got soul but I’m not a soldier💥 @realDonaldTrump - Italy #Coronavirus cases spike to over 880 .... - Saudi Arabia suspends aircraft arrivals - Jap… https://t.co/mlVZwz7A45 6 days ago

JoeSteelerFan

💥I’ve got soul but I’m not a soldier💥 - Italy #Coronavirus cases spike to over 880 .... - Saudi Arabia suspends aircraft arrivals - Japan closes all sch… https://t.co/Mi65aDdLmi 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus plan for Collier schools [Video]Coronavirus plan for Collier schools

Collier County Public Schools tells students, staff and volunteers to self-isolate if they're traveling to coronavirus hot spots for spring break next week.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:06Published

Local schools protecting students from coronavirus [Video]Local schools protecting students from coronavirus

Local school district are being pro-active protecting students. So far none of our schools have been affected, but districts are taking precautions.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.