Australia Closes Schools Over Coronavirus

Australia ordered its first school closure on Friday, according to Reuters.com.

This is after a 16-year-old pupil tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak in the country.

The majority of people contracted the disease overseas before returning home.

Australia is on heightened alert as coronavirus begins to spread locally.

A 16-year boy in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, became the latest to be diagnosed.