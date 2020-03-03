Global  

Tennessee Coronavirus

After Tennessee officials announce the first Coronavirus in the state, Hamilton County officials talk about what they are doing.
The coronavirus in tennessee is now confirmed.

The person diagnosed lives in the middle tennessee area.

But what does that mean for hamilton county?

News 12's winston reed tells us how hamilton county is preparing to prevent a potential outbreak in our area.

That's our top local story.

"as of last night, we have our first confirmed case of covid-19 in tennessee.

" the man diagnosed is said to be isolated in his williamson county home with mild symptoms. the other people living with him are now quarantined while being monitored and evaluated.

Standup "cases of the coronavirus in the southern region have been mild and no one in hamilton county has been tested.

But officials in our area are specualting the what if situation if a spread does occur and they're taking action."

"one of our earliest roles and one that continues today is monitoring the health of returning travelers from affected areas."

Administrator of public health becky barnes says local partners are collaborating on a constant basis, updating their emergency plans to fit the covid-19 outbreak specifically.

A resource team has also been created to provide education and planning assistance to businesses, schools, day cares, nursing homes, faith based institutions and the list is growing.

The hamilton county health department is activating an information hot line call center for individuals with concerns or questions and organizatinos needing guidance.

But an outbreak may may be inevitable.

"it's just a matter of time before we get a case here in hamilton county and we're prepared."

Officials from hamilton county schools are ramping up their preparation as well.

"teachers and leaders we're going to be doing some work within schoolsto provide addtinal resources for schools at the school level to ensure that they're able to disinfect o na daily basis."

Students who are sick are encourage to stay home and free of any illness before returning to school.

Reporting in hamilton county winston reed news 12 now



What we know about Tennessee's first case of coronavirus

Gov. Bill Lee confirmed Tennessee's first confirmed case of coronavirus Thursday morning. According...
bizjournals - Published

Eye Opener: Tornadoes rip through Tennessee

At least two tornadoes tore through the Nashville, Tennessee area overnight, killing at least five...
CBS News - Published


Burstahh_

🌐&°rz🌐 RT @TheTNHoller: JUST NOW: 48 hours after tornadoes ravaged Middle Tennessee, the coronavirus was confirmed today in Tennessee... ...mean… 7 seconds ago

VenceRRemos

#VoyAMi🇺🇸🇵🇷RR RT @markknoller: Pres Trump returns to WH from Town Hall in Scranton, PA. He's back on the road tomorrow to inspect tornado damage in Tenne… 19 seconds ago

1urbanfan27unp

1urbanfan27 RT @JoshBreslowWKRN: #LATEST: A 44-year-old man from Williamson County has tested POSITIVE for #COVID19 (#coronavirus); he's the first CONF… 38 seconds ago

PMMDJ

Big Structural Retweets RT @kylegriffin1: Maryland has announced its first three positive tests for coronavirus. Tennessee also confirmed its first coronavirus cas… 1 minute ago

cayjun

MAL RT @kr3at: Tennessee's first case of #coronavirus is a 44-year-old man from Williamson County who has been asked to stay at home to prevent… 2 minutes ago

buckeyeboy68

John Duff RT @BillHagertyTN: The #Coronavirus is extremely limited in Tennessee. @GovBillLee and his administration are working tirelessly to contain… 3 minutes ago

feed_trends

Trends Feed "The risk to the American people of the coronavirus remains low, according to all of the experts that we are workin… https://t.co/8XUNRSNN7k 3 minutes ago

4HeritageMoms

4HeritageMoms RT @codeofvets: Veterans there will be a disruption in the supply chain. Prepare responsibly. 30 days of supplies. Do not make me have to b… 3 minutes ago


Medical expert on coronavirus in TN: 'If you develop symptoms, don’t go to the doctor.' [Video]Medical expert on coronavirus in TN: 'If you develop symptoms, don’t go to the doctor.'

With the first case of COVID-19, or more often referred to as "coronavirus," confirmed in Middle Tennessee, medical experts have said it's not a time to panic, but a time to prepare.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:56Published

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee [Video]First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

A man in Williamson County is the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Tennessee.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:44Published

