County urges preparedness amid Coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources 1st Case Of Coronavirus In Colorado Was Man Visiting Summit County The man in his 30s traveled to Colorado and was staying in a condo with friends. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:09Published 38 minutes ago Coronavirus Found In 2 New States, Washington's Toll Climbs At least 52 new cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus have been reported across the United States. This includes the first cases in Tennessee, Texas and the city of San Francisco. The number of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 3 hours ago