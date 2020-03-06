Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nice Pants: Fails of the Week (March 2020) | FailArmy

Nice Pants: Fails of the Week (March 2020) | FailArmy

Video Credit: FailArmy - Duration: 07:00s - Published < > Embed
Nice Pants: Fails of the Week (March 2020) | FailArmy

Nice Pants: Fails of the Week (March 2020) | FailArmy

Happy Friday!

It's time for The Fails of the Week!

This week we have a forgetful mom, an epic scorpion, and more!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Internet Challenges are Weird: Fails of the Week (March 2020) | FailArmy [Video]

Internet Challenges are Weird: Fails of the Week (March 2020) | FailArmy

Happy Friday! It's time for the Fails of the Week! This week we have dumb criminals, a really strange internet challenge, and more!

Credit: FailArmy     Duration: 07:25Published
Boatload of Fails (March 2020) | FailArmy [Video]

Boatload of Fails (March 2020) | FailArmy

Ahoy there! This week we have a huge collection of seaworthy fails! From kayaks to yachts and beyond, these fails will make any skipper laugh!

Credit: FailArmy     Duration: 06:21Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.