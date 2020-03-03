Mark Wahlberg & Winston Duke Weigh In on Gym Selfies and Socks With Sandals 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Esquire - Duration: 05:13s - Published Mark Wahlberg & Winston Duke Weigh In on Gym Selfies and Socks With Sandals For the most recent episode of our video series, “In Or Out,” we talked to actors Winston Duke and Mark Wahlberg—who star in the Netflix original movie, Spenser Confidential, which is out on March 6.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this NetFlix0fficial Spenser Confidential: Mark Wahlberg's new Netflix movie described as a 'paint-by-numbers mess' in first reviews https://t.co/GEHRB7AkKy 24 minutes ago Andrew Steel There's a scene in Netflix's new Mark Wahlberg joint Spenser Confidential where Winston Duke throws a man through a… https://t.co/wFBfgWdYq2 25 minutes ago The Independent Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix movie described as a ‘paint-by-numbers mess’ https://t.co/BZNKwtPTsR 30 minutes ago Independent Arts Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix movie described as a ‘paint-by-numbers mess’ https://t.co/EWTdaYxNZq 37 minutes ago Independent Film Mark Wahlberg’s new Netflix movie described as a ‘paint-by-numbers mess’ https://t.co/Gjyi3kj8OT 37 minutes ago Kim Schmitterblad RT @IGN: Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke discuss Netflix's Spenser Confidential and how they revamped the '80s TV show Spenser: for Hire: ht… 1 hour ago Digital Spy Spenser Confidential is now available to watch on Netflix, but is the Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke action-comedy… https://t.co/skTAY06WA7 2 hours ago New Games Spenser Confidential: Mark Wahlberg & Winston Duke on Their Netflix Thriller https://t.co/Ep2zHom5JU https://t.co/YMc4oITOZt 2 hours ago