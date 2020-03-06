Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is located off the state's coast.

A CDC representative was also hoisted onto the ship.

Passengers won't be allowed to leave the ship until test results come back, according to CBS station KPIX in San Francisco.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Web extra: Off-duty hero cop [Video]

Web extra: Off-duty hero cop

Web extra: Off-duty hero cop

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 14:34Published
Marylander Aboard Cruise Ship Hit Hard By Coronavirus Recounts Ordeal [Video]

Marylander Aboard Cruise Ship Hit Hard By Coronavirus Recounts Ordeal

A Maryland woman aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that had multiple confirmed coronavirus cases recounts her journey from the ship back home.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:59Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.