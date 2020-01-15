How would you reimagine your favorite school lunch? Kids in Sullivan county gave it a try in a cooki

Global  

How would you reimagine your favorite school lunch?

Kids in Sullivan county gave it a try in a cooking competition
Local elementary students are putting their creativity to the test in a fun challenge!

We stopped by the 20-20 sodexo future chef's challenge at sullivan high school.

It's sodexo's national intiative to get students thinking about healthy eating choices.

3rd through fourth grade carlisle and sullivan elementary students competed..

The theme "favorite school lunch meal reimagined" as you can see-- they put worked together to make the best healthy and kid-friendly creations for the judges!

"we do this to encourage the kids for healthy eating and for the kids to learn they can cook too!"

Southwest school corporation is one of 253 other districts competing in the competition.

Tonight's winners got to pick from some pretty cool prizes!

They will also move on to be a part of the top 40 and then maybe the




