Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

Health officials confirmed the first three positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland on Thursday night.

According to officials, those patients are Montgomery County residents -- a married couple in their 70's and another woman in her 50's.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayThe WrapUSATODAY.com


Hawaii and Maryland both declare state of emergency as U.S. coronavirus infections explode to 226... air traffic lockdown coming soon

(Natural News) There are now 226 confirmed coronavirus infections across America, meaning my...
NaturalNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

charliegus2

Sandy Fager Nelson RT @wjz: Gov. Hogan has declared a State of Emergency amid those who have tested positive for coronavirus in Maryland. 9 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Gov. Hogan has declared a State of Emergency amid those who have tested positive for coronavirus in Maryland. 11 hours ago

theresa_norwood

.❤¸.•Theresa•.¸❤ RT @CarlsbadPatch: State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/NCE9GgowPO https://t.co/Nzpf2hL4IX 11 hours ago

CarlsbadPatch

Carlsbad Patch State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/NCE9GgowPO https://t.co/Nzpf2hL4IX 11 hours ago

PatchCalifornia

Patch California State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/KlvMtDJsyo https://t.co/VoZ3OGtDMt 11 hours ago

CampPenPatch

Camp Pendleton Patch State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/nPR6Aoz7DP 11 hours ago

MountHelixPatch

Mount Helix Patch State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/gsHJu9qayk 11 hours ago

LaJollaPatch

La Jolla Patch State Of Emergency Declared In CA Amid COVID-19 Death, Outbreak https://t.co/LL5tgrDpGe 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases [Video]Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Three cases of the coronavirus have tested positive in Maryland.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state [Video]Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.