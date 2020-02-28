Global  

President Trump Travels To Scranton For Town Hall Meeting

President Trump Travels To Scranton For Town Hall MeetingPennsylvania will once again be a battleground state in the election.
Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirus

Trump says U.S. economy could take hit from coronavirusBy Steve Holland SCRANTON, Pa. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. economy...
WorldNews - Published

Trump Town Hall With Fox News Scheduled After Months of Criticizing Network

Trump Town Hall With Fox News Scheduled After Months of Criticizing NetworkFox News Channel is hosting a town hall with President Donald Trump on Thursday, March 5, at 6:30...
The Wrap - Published


'I haven't touched my face in weeks...I miss it.' -Trump [Video]'I haven't touched my face in weeks...I miss it.' -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday joked about not touching his face &apos;in weeks&apos; due to the spread of the coronavirus during a meeting with CEOs of major airlines at the White..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:11Published

Kim Kardashian attending White House meeting on criminal justice reform [Video]Kim Kardashian attending White House meeting on criminal justice reform

Kim Kardashian will be accompanied by former prisoners when she meets with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

