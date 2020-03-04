Yeadon Police Swear In First Full-Time Female Officer 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:28s - Published Leah Cesanek was sworn in Thursday night. Leah Cesanek was sworn in Thursday night.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Yeadon Police Swear In First Full-Time Female Officer MR. BARKER SERVED FOUR YEARSIN THE US ARMY AFTER IMMIGRATINGTO THE STATES FROM TRINIDAD.THE YEADON POLICE DEPARTMENTMADE SOME HISTORY TONIGHT, THEBOROUGH SWORE IN TONIGHT ITSFIRST EVER FULL-TIME FEMALEOFFICER.HER NAME IS LEAH CESANEK.SHE RETURNED TO THE DEPARTMENTWHERE SHE USED TO BE PART-TIMEAFTER WORKING IN CHESTER COUNTY.IT'S BEEN A DREAM OF MINESINCE I WAS LITTLE TO BE APOLICE OFFICER AND TO BE APOLICE OFFICER FULL-TIME IN THISBOROUGH WHERE I WANTED TO BE IN







You Might Like