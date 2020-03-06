Global  

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Asks Some International Travelers To Isolate Themselves

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Asks Some International Travelers To Isolate Themselves

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill De Blasio Asks Some International Travelers To Isolate Themselves

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a new directive to international travelers Thursday.

He wants some returning from certain countries to isolate themselves voluntarily; CBS2's Aundrea Cline Thomas reports.
