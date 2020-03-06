Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fifth Illinois Coronavirus Case Is Vanderbilt Student

Fifth Illinois Coronavirus Case Is Vanderbilt Student

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Fifth Illinois Coronavirus Case Is Vanderbilt Student

Fifth Illinois Coronavirus Case Is Vanderbilt Student

The man admitted to Rush University Medical Center is a student at Vanderbilt University who had been studying in Italy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

villagersvoice

The Villagers Voice Public Health Officials Announce Fifth Case of Coronavirus Disease in Illinois - https://t.co/UEoFQezlJh 16 hours ago

960KZIM

KZIM KSIM Public Health Officials Announce Fifth Case of Coronavirus Disease in Illinois https://t.co/jLYAKvAZwR 18 hours ago

mainepatty

🌻mainepatty Public Health Officials Announce Fifth Case of Coronavirus Disease in Illinois | IDPH https://t.co/UQNCkbHHYL 2 days ago

Prairie_Wire

Prairie State Wire IDPH: Public Health Officials Announce Fifth Case of Coronavirus Disease in Illinois https://t.co/gtQWu1F7L8 2 days ago

music_fan2020

Wash Your Hands! @slick1822 @thomaskaine5 The article in the link from the tweet I was responding to. https://t.co/Xn9uhJlvlF 2 days ago

donnyboy2020

donnyboy RT @nursegalmom: Rush is one of the best hospitals for any type of isolation. https://t.co/AdMP8ykdG6 3 days ago

GeminiLowes

🐝❤️ Gemini Lowes ❤️🐝 RT @thomaskaine5: Trump's policy of "Don't test, don't tell" is being circumvented as states are starting to do their own testing for the c… 3 days ago

JamesFujawa

Fun w lulu RT @Suntimes: A Cook County man in his 20s has been sent home from a hospital for home recovery just a day after he became Illinois’ fifth… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

7th Coronavirus Case Identified In Illinois [Video]7th Coronavirus Case Identified In Illinois

Officials are looking into whether this latest case is the first so-called community transmission in Chicago. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:34Published

City, State Officials On 7th Illinois Coronavirus Case [Video]City, State Officials On 7th Illinois Coronavirus Case

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and Illinois Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Ngozi Ezike discuss a Chicago man who is the seventh coronavirus case in..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 31:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.