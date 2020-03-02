Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CYBER SECURE

CYBER SECURE

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
CYBER SECURECYBER SECURE
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CYBER SECURE

Two day event.

E-p-b has started testing new cyber security software.

The new technology will use science to add extra security to the internet.

This is tonight's tech news.

Once it is fully developed, smart grid cyber security will be cutting edge.

Quantum technology will use quantum physics to lessen the chance of cyber-attacks.

Steve morrison/epb director of information security- "all the encryption today is math based and all math encryption is eventually hacked.

This system uses photons instead of math.

So, no current computer can actually break the code."

E-p-b and various national partners gathered today to demonstrate and review the technology.

According to the tennessee based company oak ridge laboratory, this security will be something unlike we have seen before.

Nicholas peters/oak ridge national laboratory- "unlike a lot of differen things that people use today, this type of security will not expire when people's computers get better and so, it really fits well with energy infrastructure where you would really like to deploy something and let it last for decades.

This will give you that capability."

Dan stand-"cyber security breaches are expensive.

This new technology will offset the cost and prevent the breaches themselves."

E-p-b is the only utility company in the united states that is testing the quantum technology.

Duncan earl/president ceo of qubitekk- "the work that is going on here, specifically in chattanooga, is world class.

This is the first time that a lot of this technology has actually



Recent related news from verified sources

GlobeX Data signs reseller in New Zealand region for its data-security, management cloud services

GlobeX Data Ltd (CSE:SWIS) (OTCMKTS:SWISF), a provider of cybersecurity platforms, announced Monday...
Proactive Investors - Published

2019 proves a bumper year for cyber attacks

Cyber criminals launched a barrage of attacks in 2019, spurred on by botnets of infected IoT devices...
betanews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SecurityToday

Cyber Security News “The increasing cyber-threat to the supply chain, and how to secure yours” https://t.co/BCS85ZiFaO 23 minutes ago

PushpaHeadzUp

Pushpa Alexander RT @WMPDigitalPCSO: Don't make life easy for cyber criminals, stay ahead of the game and secure your 📱💻🖥 🎮 📺 with the latest #SoftwareUpdat… 24 minutes ago

ume_kyd

ume RT @antgrasso: Fostering an holistic approach to Cyber Security, a Smart City has 5 security goals: Confidentiality, Integrity, Availabilit… 59 minutes ago

CyberSecCare

CyberSecurityBot 🤖 RT @PCSbusiness: Is your #android device still #secure? Over ONE BILLION aren’t! Talk to our #cybersecurity expert about how this could aff… 1 hour ago

PCSbusiness

PCS Business Systems Is your #android device still #secure? Over ONE BILLION aren’t! Talk to our #cybersecurity expert about how this co… https://t.co/25fruvaxK1 1 hour ago

zzap

🩲🧉🦚🧊🥮 𝕫𝕫𝕒𝕡 @ajpalm No! I’m a cyber security expert. I would never have ascending numbers like that! It’s a much more secure password like PassWord69420 2 hours ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @hutton647: Interesting. Being 6 does not mean we can let our guard down. RT @itworldca: A new report says Canada is one of the top six… 2 hours ago

govcso

Dan Lohrmann U.S. Is Only The 17th ‘Most Cyber-Secure’ Country, Study Shows https://t.co/hKrWW3fARq 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.