CYBER SECURE

E-p-b has started testing new cyber security software.

The new technology will use science to add extra security to the internet.

Once it is fully developed, smart grid cyber security will be cutting edge.

Quantum technology will use quantum physics to lessen the chance of cyber-attacks.

Steve morrison/epb director of information security- "all the encryption today is math based and all math encryption is eventually hacked.

This system uses photons instead of math.

So, no current computer can actually break the code."

E-p-b and various national partners gathered today to demonstrate and review the technology.

According to the tennessee based company oak ridge laboratory, this security will be something unlike we have seen before.

Nicholas peters/oak ridge national laboratory- "unlike a lot of differen things that people use today, this type of security will not expire when people's computers get better and so, it really fits well with energy infrastructure where you would really like to deploy something and let it last for decades.

This will give you that capability."

Dan stand-"cyber security breaches are expensive.

This new technology will offset the cost and prevent the breaches themselves."

E-p-b is the only utility company in the united states that is testing the quantum technology.

Duncan earl/president ceo of qubitekk- "the work that is going on here, specifically in chattanooga, is world class.

This is the first time that a lot of this technology has actually