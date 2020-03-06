Global  

Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session

US President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents during a televised question and answer session.

Mr Trump, who regularly calls his top Democratic presidential opponents “Sleepy Joe” and “Crazy Bernie” was asked whether he could deliver his message without the controversial rhetoric.
