US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:15s - Published US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether to overturn a lower court ruling, which dismissed a lawsuit alleging excessive force and wrongful death against Scottsdale police.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alden Yako, Esq. RT @abc15: US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting: https://t.co/MrKxNtj859 #abc15 https://t.co/7H81wLao31 19 hours ago ABC15 Arizona US Appeals Court questions Scottsdale 'arrest' prior to fatal shooting: https://t.co/MrKxNtj859 #abc15 https://t.co/7H81wLao31 19 hours ago