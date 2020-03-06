Global  

Read Across America Week Cedarville Elementary

Read Across America Week Cedarville ElementaryAuthor Annie visits
Read Across America Week Cedarville Elementary

To celebrate read across america week, cedarville elementary school hosted a very special guest.her children's books are all about acceptance, overcoming and positive thinking.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist has the story.

The more that you read, the more things you will know.

The more that you learn, the more places you'll go."

Meaningful words by the late dr. seuss -- alive and well at cedarville elementary school students here are celebrating read across america week and gearing up for their writing competition.

"it's definitely an eye-opener for kids, they enjoy being able to ask the questions about what authors do"students today were surprised with a special guest who has written three children's books"having annie out here today was an amazing example for them of how you can take a problem in life and apply it into your own writing and become an author by showing that i can write about things that are learning experiences."

Author and motivational speaker annie streit knows a little something about overcoming obstacles.

Since 2005, the ball state grad has been navigating through life in a wheelchair after a diving accident..

She credits writing to her purpose and healing process.

"i think it's awesome when i rolled down the hallway and saw all the books, it was an amazing activity something i wish i would have done when i was younger.

It really just shows the whole process and what's involved and it shows that anyone can do it if you have a story, you just write it down and go from there."

Streit is happy she can now help others find that same joy writing she has.

After my accident was really hard for me that first year to go out and i learned that acceptance and being kind is what gave me the motivation and my self- esteem and now i go out without even thinking about it and that's why i really wanna give back and help people in similar situations."and as the esteemed doctor seuss says -- today is your day -- your mountain is waiting -- so get on your way.

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55.

3




