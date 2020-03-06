Yo Yo Honey Singh On Learning From Salman SRK Akshay, Working With Ranveer-Ranbir | Loca Exclusive 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 08:59s - Published Yo Yo Honey Singh On Learning From Salman SRK Akshay, Working With Ranveer-Ranbir | Loca Exclusive Yo Yo Honey is making his comeback with a new single Loka. Bollywood Now got candid with the man himself and got to know about the song and his life. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this