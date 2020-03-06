Global  

Frederik Andersen, Jonathan Quick come up huge in overtime

Frederik Andersen, Jonathan Quick come up huge in overtime

Frederik Andersen, Jonathan Quick come up huge in overtime

Frederik Andersen and Jonathan Quick each try their hardest to ensure the game remains scoreless in overtime, making several dazzling saves on each end of the ice
Sherrie97106032

Sherrie RT @SportsCentre: After 65 scoreless minutes, Adrian Kempe scores the shootout winner to give #Kings 1-0 win over #MapleLeafs. Frederik And… 3 hours ago

HickettsFence

🇨🇦Brendan🇨🇦 RT @CordUpTime: Despite the loss, #LeafsForever G Frederik Andersen is still credited with a shutout because it was 0-0 heading into the sh… 5 hours ago

CordUpTime

CordUp 🔌🍋 Despite the loss, #LeafsForever G Frederik Andersen is still credited with a shutout because it was 0-0 heading int… https://t.co/N5KagD4Jjr 5 hours ago

hockeyredwhite

Hockeyman RT @NHLdotcom: Jonathan Quick made 36 saves for the Kings in a 1-0 shootout win against the Maple Leafs. It was his first shutout of the se… 5 hours ago

shreddedtweet48

Shredded Tweet @shivd16 @GanarlyScott @SportsCentre Frederik Andersen and Jonathan Quick played excellent. The Leafs had their ch… https://t.co/602aX5dxC7 5 hours ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Jonathan Quick made 36 saves for the Kings in a 1-0 shootout win against the Maple Leafs. It was his first shutout… https://t.co/18TB9zLvcx 5 hours ago

SportsCentre

SportsCentre After 65 scoreless minutes, Adrian Kempe scores the shootout winner to give #Kings 1-0 win over #MapleLeafs. Freder… https://t.co/lDS2dUH17t 6 hours ago

MapleLeafsBot

Toronto Maple Leafs Game Bot The three stars for the game are - ⭐️: Jonathan Quick (LAK) ⭐️⭐️: Frederik Andersen (TOR) ⭐️⭐️⭐️: Adrian Kempe (LAK) 6 hours ago

