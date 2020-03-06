Global  

Kings, Maple Leafs pick a winner in the shootout

Kings, Maple Leafs pick a winner in the shootout

Kings, Maple Leafs pick a winner in the shootout

With 65 minutes of back-and-forth action unable to produce a winner, the Kings and Maple Leafs face off in a shootout for the extra standings point
Kings come through in shootout for 1-0 win over Maple Leafs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.ca



