Read all about it! Newspaper prints toilet paper pages

NT News from Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory reserved eight pages of the print with perforated toilet paper.

The news publisher posted video of the toilet paper edition paper with hashtag "#toiletpapercrisis", as the Australian government has urged people not to stockpile it.

Toilet-paper-themed hashtags like #ToiletPaperEmergency and #ToiletPaperApocalypse have been popping up on Twitter all week.

Australia has recorded 60 cases of the coronavirus while two elderly people have died from the virus as authorities struggle to contain the outbreak.