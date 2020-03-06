Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs

Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:22s - Published < > Embed
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs

Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs

The Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank on Friday.

RBI has also capped the withdrawal limit to ₹50,000 per account till April 3rd.

The central bank also superseded the board of Yes Bank.

Former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar was appointed Yes Bank administrator.

RBI has assured Yes Bank depositors that their interests will be fully protected.

Shares of Yes Bank plunged 25% on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdvSanwar

Sanwar Ali Sitharaman slams Cong, says UPA allowed banks to collapse, forced mergers Elect A Clown Expect A Circus I have A… https://t.co/ZobkMRyT9s 9 seconds ago

kirkdad1

Sazz RT @IndiaToday: Sitharaman slams Cong, says UPA allowed banks to collapse, forced mergers #YesBankCrisis LIVE Updates: https://t.co/fEKGGJm… 3 minutes ago

max_intt

Martin Xavier @narendramodi @rashtrapatibhvn @nsitharaman If all the wrong happening today, is because of Congress .... Which do… https://t.co/axEjUa6Ufh 5 minutes ago

IndiaToday

India Today Sitharaman slams Cong, says UPA allowed banks to collapse, forced mergers #YesBankCrisis LIVE Updates:… https://t.co/ZP1f4NIyMP 7 minutes ago

trader_53

Trader 53 https://t.co/hHzenOv0DY Interesting live coverage on Yes Bank problems 21 minutes ago

saliamma91

SALIAMMA MATHEW. RT @IndiaToday: No clue about what's happening, says Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor #YesBankCrisis LIVE Updates: https://t.co/fEKGGJmiyd https:/… 31 minutes ago

IndiaToday

India Today No clue about what's happening, says Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor #YesBankCrisis LIVE Updates: https://t.co/fEKGGJmiyd https://t.co/Rrd7dLWfFL 55 minutes ago

RK_M83

RKM RT @IndiaToday: Clueless cabinet, clueless finance minister, says Congress #YesBankCrisis LIVE Updates: https://t.co/fEKGGJmiyd https://t.c… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.