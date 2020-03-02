Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state
Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state
Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to our state.
Summit County government and health officials provided an update on the state's first case of the novel coronavirus. The man, who visited Summit County from Feb. 29 though March 3, is currently under..
