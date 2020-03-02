Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 09:27s - Published < > Embed
Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to our state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus likely widespread in Oregon, health officer says

Oregon health officials said Monday the COVID-19 virus is likely widespread in the community, but...
bizjournals - Published

South Korea reports 600 new coronavirus cases, two more deaths

South Korea reported 600 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths from the virus, taking total...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HDowning113

The Honorable Harry RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Colorado reports reports first case of coronavirus https://t.co/eUoE2b20hL 29 minutes ago

dkkariuki

Deborah Kariuki @guzdial @joannagoode13 Wishing you all the best, I hope there is no Coronavirus outbreak in Portland or anywhere n… https://t.co/WXzfex57Ts 32 minutes ago

Caroruselround4

KC RT @SenCoryGardner: Since the first reports of COVID-19 in the United States, I have been in close contact with local, state, and federal o… 2 hours ago

MattyIVBabe

Matty Claps RT @ExportedFromMI: First two cases in CO, one in Summit County and one in Douglas County. https://t.co/CTgrrNPJm4 4 hours ago

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You Colorado reports first 2 cases of coronavirus in the state #CoronavirusOutbreak #2WorksforYou… https://t.co/sX4QnrTqYQ 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Summit County officials update public on Colorado's first coronavirus case [Video]Summit County officials update public on Colorado's first coronavirus case

Summit County government and health officials provided an update on the state's first case of the novel coronavirus. The man, who visited Summit County from Feb. 29 though March 3, is currently under..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 24:50Published

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado [Video]Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.