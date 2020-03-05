Trump Says Action Must Be Taken Against Chuck Schumer

President Donald Trump called out Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

He said Schumer referencing two justices during an abortion rally posed a threat to the Supreme Court.

Trump said: “If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached.” The president went off on Schumer, saying action should be taken immediately.

Democrats have criticized Trump’s frequent attack son the U.S. judiciary and individual judges.