Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team

World T20 final ‘Just be in that moment’, says Sachin to Indian women’s team
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Deano795

Dean Russell @E_Clifford139 @hcafckarl We were actually out in Portugal watching England in a semi final of a World Cup, none of… https://t.co/RpAS405dIo 16 minutes ago

ffscout_az

AZ - Red Faction II (Nostalgic feelings to my youth) - Final Fantasy X (When I realised just how powerful gaming coul… https://t.co/1oO2peQ4zn 1 hour ago

TaimoorYousaf75

Taimoor Yousaf RT @DennisCricket_: I'd just like to announce that Australia have won the right to defeat India in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup.… 1 hour ago

BeccaHayne

Rebecca Hayne RT @AngryExile: @BeccaHayne Might cheer you up to hear they’re expecting a big crowd at the T20I World Cup Final. Anticipating the biggest… 2 hours ago

AngryExile

Angry Exile ☀️ @BeccaHayne Might cheer you up to hear they’re expecting a big crowd at the T20I World Cup Final. Anticipating the… https://t.co/8ss5Gn72QB 2 hours ago

ashwinferro

Ferrocious!!! RT @mid_day: India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had a word of advice for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team, who enter… 2 hours ago

7_vinee

🆅🅸🅽🅴🅴 🅽🆃🆁 RT @NewsNationTV: "I genuinely want to tell them that just stay together, you don't need to spend time with the outside world." @sachin_rt… 3 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had a word of advice for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team… https://t.co/ylH4i6bkEf 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals [Video]Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals

Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published

Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji [Video]Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji

Women’s T20 WC Time to make history, bring World Cup home, says Former captain Diana Edulji

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.