Former cricketer Rajkumar congratulates Indian women's cricket team for reaching ICC World T20 finals

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s
'Anand aa raha hai': Virender Sehwag praises Team India after brilliant performance against New Zealand women in T20 WC

The Indian women's cricket team became the first side to book a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC...
DNA - Published

Harpreet Kaur-led Team India on course for T20 Women's World Cup Final, says former Australian pacer Brett Lee

India are a vastly improved team and their progress to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinal...
Zee News - Published


