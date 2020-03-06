Global  

Bruce 'delighted' by Shelvey, Ritchie deals

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Newcatle boss Steve Bruce says he is delighted to see Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie committing their futures to the club.
