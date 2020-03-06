Jets Player Arrested With Gun At LaGuardia 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:21s - Published Jets Player Arrested With Gun At LaGuardia Rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested at the airport last night after police say he tried to bring a loaded gun aboard a flight. 0

