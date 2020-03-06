Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jets Player Arrested With Gun At LaGuardia

Jets Player Arrested With Gun At LaGuardia

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Jets Player Arrested With Gun At LaGuardia

Jets Player Arrested With Gun At LaGuardia

Rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested at the airport last night after police say he tried to bring a loaded gun aboard a flight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bigdaddycasino

bigdaddy https://t.co/wktTh0nYXM #NFL #Jets player arrested with gun at airport https://t.co/PMkISqG5Dh #football 41 minutes ago

Mikeroc0sm

Mikerocosm NY Jets Player Arrested With Gun at Airport via #Newser https://t.co/6T4iKB9ieA #crime https://t.co/WP79yKvpxB 47 minutes ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal NY Jets #Player #Arrested With Gun at #Airport https://t.co/QlQKDJY6uW https://t.co/2d5eMQbqrf 1 hour ago

COWPOTERADIO

COWPOTERADIO Jets player arrested with gun at airport https://t.co/YN60tr8yVS 2 hours ago

WillGethard

Will Not a jets offseason without a player with a broken jaw or arrested! https://t.co/YbKu7BVu18 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.