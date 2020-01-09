Global  

Grimes confirms she's expecting first child with Elon Musk

Grimes has confirmed her tech billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk is the father of her first child.
Grimes and Elon Musk are officially having a baby in May. Here's how the eccentric CEO makes and spends his $39.5 billion fortune.

Grimes and Elon Musk are officially having a baby in May. Here's how the eccentric CEO makes and spends his $39.5 billion fortune.· *The **Tesla and SpaceX* CEO Elon Musk is expecting his sixth child with his girlfriend, the...
Business Insider - Published

Musician Grimes has confirmed that Elon Musk is the father of the child she's expecting in May (TSLA)

Musician Grimes has confirmed that Elon Musk is the father of the child she's expecting in May (TSLA)· Musician Grimes confirmed in a new interview with Rolling Stone that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon...
Business Insider - Published


