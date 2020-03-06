Global  

Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens

Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens

Kareena Kapoor joins Insta, receives warm welcome from netizens

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media.

On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress surprised her fans by making her debut on Instagram.

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @TheDailyPioneer: #Entertainment : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress su… 1 hour ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #Entertainment : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress… https://t.co/gBvyoBFfBN 1 hour ago

MegaStarKareena

LadySuperStarKareenaKapoor RT @JagranEnglish: Welcome to Insta family, Bebo! #KareenaKapoorKhan https://t.co/D7irjrRn2W 1 hour ago

nedjama2000

Asma RT @PeninsulaQatar: #Bollywood diva #KareenaKapoorKhan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress surprised her fans b… 1 hour ago

PeninsulaQatar

The Peninsula #Bollywood diva #KareenaKapoorKhan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress surprised her fa… https://t.co/HHrL0IRXca 2 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Welcome to Insta family, Bebo! #KareenaKapoorKhan https://t.co/D7irjrRn2W 2 hours ago

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE #Bollywood diva #KareenaKapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "#JabWeMet" actress surprised her fa… https://t.co/QK8mbnKjGU 2 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next The recent post she uploaded on the #SocialMedia application is a picture of herself in all-black and golden tracks… https://t.co/ecHa2wyRfA 3 hours ago

