ILLINOIS CORONAVIRUS CASE 5

And developing out of illinois health officials announcing a fifth person has tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

They are a cook county resident in their twenties.

Experts say?

The patient flew into chicago ?

Hare*earlier this month after traveling to italy.

The patient is in isolation at rush university medical center and is currently in stable condition.

Howeve?

Officials are working to track down anyone who may have been in contact with the patient leading up to their diagnosis.

Meanwhil?