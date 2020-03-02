Global  

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus cases

Gov. Hogan declares state of emergency following positive coronavirus casesThree cases of the coronavirus have tested positive in Maryland.
Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida After First Two Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Cases

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's...
cbs4.com - Published

Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county...
bizjournals - Published


sgibson1313

Sharon Gibson RT @frednewspost: UPDATE: Three cases of coronavirus in Maryland are from Montgomery County. Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency. 7 minutes ago

fuseboxradio

fuseboxradio First three coronavirus cases confirmed in Maryland, all in Montgomery County; Hogan declares state of emergency l… https://t.co/WrmEZEYBKR 9 minutes ago

heyitssdee__

Dee RT @fox5dc: THE LATEST: Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency in Maryland after 3 positive coronavirus cases confirmed https://t.co/… 13 minutes ago

emv52

Ellen Vollinger RT @lizbowie: Gov. Hogan declares a state of emergency after three confirmed cases of COVID-19, but says "This is not a reason to panic. Ma… 25 minutes ago

v3xtrade

v3 RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declares state of emergency after confirming 3 cases of coronavirus 34 minutes ago

Doomhamis1

Mahmood Chattha RT @MDHealthDept: Today, @MDHLaboratories confirmed three cases of #COVID19 in Montgomery County. The patients, who contracted the virus wh… 37 minutes ago

mmikebala

iMikeB RT @fox5dc: Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency in Maryland after 3 positive coronavirus cases confirmed https://t.co/W339NSuv9P h… 42 minutes ago

MD_Early_Ed

MD Early Childhood Governor Larry Hogan Declares State of Emergency, Expands Statewide Response to Novel Coronavirus - Stay up to dat… https://t.co/v1kYbwgVuh 56 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state [Video]Colorado reports first two cases of coronavirus in the state

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday, confirming the virus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, had made it to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:27Published

State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases [Video]State Of Emergency Declared Amid 3 Coronavirus Cases

Health officials confirmed the first three positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland on Thursday night. According to officials, those patients are Montgomery County residents -- a married couple in..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:14Published

